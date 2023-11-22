Milwaukee Panthers edge Siena, finish 3rd in Sunshine Slam

article

BJ Freeman scored 18 points as Milwaukee beat Siena 61-59 on Tuesday to win the third-place game at the Sunshine Slam.

Freeman was 4-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the foul line for the Panthers (3-3). Markeith Browning II scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Faizon Fields was 3-of-9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Michael Evbagharu finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Saints (1-4). Bralyn Smith added 15 points for Siena. In addition, Giovanni Emejuru finished with eight points and seven rebounds.