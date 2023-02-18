Robert Morris routs Milwaukee Panthers

article

Jackson Last and Josh Corbin scored 16 points each to help Robert Morris defeat Milwaukee 80-60 on Saturday night.

Last had six rebounds and three steals for the Colonials (14-15, 9-9 Horizon League). Corbin shot 6 of 10 (3 for 7 from distance). Kahliel Spear shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Panthers (18-10, 12-6) were led by Elijah Jamison, who recorded 13 points. BJ Freeman added 11 points, two steals and two blocks for Milwaukee. Ahmad Rand also had 11 points and three blocks.