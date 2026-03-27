Milwaukee Juneau boys basketball championship, MPS celebrates title

The Brief The Milwaukee Juneau boys basketball team won the Division 4 state championship. MPS celebrated the high school's first ever title on Friday. It was the City Conference's first state title since Rufus King in 2003 and 2004.



The Milwaukee Juneau boys basketball team won the Division 4 state championship last week, and on Friday, Milwaukee Public Schools celebrated the high school's first ever title.

The team was led by first-year head coach Torre Johnson, a Juneau Pioneers alumnus. A cheer parade and celebration were held at MacDowell Montessori School, near 64th and Mount Vernon.

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"What I witnessed over the last year, and specifically the last few weeks, seeing the community, many of you – from the drumline to the cheerleaders to the family – rally behind this team and show what MPS can do at the state level, I'm very proud," said Matt Goodwin, MPS commissioner of athletics and academics.

Juneau became the 24th Milwaukee City Conference team to win a boys basketball state championship and the first since Rufus King went back-to-back in 2003 and 2024.

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