Bucks hold off Wizards, Giannis Antetokounmpo fouls out

article

The Brief The Bucks beat the Wizards 104-101 on the road Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 points in limited action before he fouled out. It was the first time Khris Middleton faced the Bucks since the team traded him.



Kyle Kuzma scored 19 points in his return to Washington, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's foul trouble to beat the Wizards 104-101 on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Kuzma was traded from Washington to Milwaukee earlier this month. Khris Middleton went to the Wizards in that deal, and he finally played for his new team for the first time, scoring 12 points. Marcus Smart — acquired by Washington from Memphis — also made his Wizards debut and scored five.

The game came down to a desperation 3-point attempt by Middleton in the final seconds that missed badly.

Antetokounmpo scored 18 points in limited playing time before fouling out with 3:36 remaining. He picked up two early fouls in the first, and his fourth came with with 8:11 left in the third. Milwaukee left him in until he was whistled for foul No. 5 with 5:41 to go in the third.

Featured article

That foul led to two Washington free throws that cut Milwaukee's lead to five. Antetokounmpo sat out for the next 11:59, and when he finally returned the lead was 11.

Rookie Alex Sarr scored a career-high 22 points for Washington.

Dig deeper:

With Milwaukee clinging to a one-point lead, Brook Lopez drew a foul call with 38.5 seconds left and made both free throws to make it 104-101.

Milwaukee outscored Washington 50-34 in the paint.

Big picture view:

This was the Bucks' first game since losing Bobby Portis Jr. to a drug suspension. The Bucks were also without Damian Lillard (hamstring) and with Antetokounmpo in foul trouble, it wasn't a shock that this game was a struggle.

NBA-worst Washington stayed competitive despite woeful shooting nights by Kyshawn George (1 of 11) and Jordan Poole (3 of 11).

What's next:

Both teams are back in action Sunday. Milwaukee hosts Miami and the Wizards play at Orlando.