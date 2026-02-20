Bucks beat Pelicans, Milwaukee's hot streak continues in NOLA
NEW ORLEANS - Ryan Rollins made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 139-118 on Friday night for their third straight victory and sixth in seven games.
By the numbers:
Playing without injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter to improve to 24-30. Antetokounmpo has been sidelined four weeks by a strained right calf.
Bucks newcomer Cam Thomas, a former LSU star, had 27 points in 21 minutes off the bench, and Kevin Porter added 25 points. Rollins was 7 of 10 on 3s and had six assists, four steals and two blocks. The Bucks were coming off a victory at defending champion Oklahoma City before the All-Star break.
Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 32 points in the first game of home back-to-back, while scoring leader Trey Murphy sat out because of a sore right shoulder. The Pelicans dropped to 15-42.
Rollins had 16 points in the first half to help Milwaukee take a 71-65 lead. Williamson had 21 points in the half.
The Bucks took a 103-96 advantage into the fourth. After the Pelicans cut it to 108-102 on Williamson’s layup, the Bucks pulled away with a 14-4 run. Pete Nance hit two 3s and a layup during the run.
What's next:
The Bucks host Toronto on Sunday. The Pelicans host Philadelphia on Saturday night.
The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.