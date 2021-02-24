Milwaukee Bucks 2nd half schedule announced

article

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the final 36 games of the 2020-21 regular season between March 11 and May 16 as part of the NBA's second half schedule, announced Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Following the All-Star break, which will take place between March 5-10, the Bucks will resume the season on Thursday, March 11 against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee’s second half schedule includes 17 home games and 19 road games, nine back-to-backs and four instances where it will play the same opponent in consecutive games. The Bucks will play 11 additional games in March, 16 games in April and nine games in May.

The team's longest homestand will be five games from March 20-27. The longest road trip will be six games from March 29-April 8.

Following the conclusion of the second half of the 2020-21 regular season, a play-in tournament will be held from May 18-21, with the 2021 NBA Playoffs scheduled to tip-off on May 22.

