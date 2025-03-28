Expand / Collapse search

Brewers trade Brewer Hicklen to Tigers for cash

By AP Author
Published  March 28, 2025 7:08pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

Brewer Hicklen (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers traded Brewer Hicklen to the Tigers for cash.
    • Hicklen was the first player in franchise history named Brewer.
    • The outfielder appeared in six games for Milwaukee last season.

MILWAUKEE - Brewer Hicklen is no longer a Brewer.

The outfielder was traded by the Brewers to the Detroit Tigers on Friday for cash. The move comes a day after he was designated for assignment.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

By the numbers:

The 29-year-old Hicklen scored a run but went hitless in four plate appearances for Milwaukee last season while appearing in six games. He also hit .246 with 22 homers, 72 RBIs and 44 steals in 115 games with Triple-A Nashville.

When Milwaukee called him up last September, it marked the first time in franchise history that the Brewers’ roster had a player named Brewer.

Featured

Milwaukee Brewers home opener; what you need to know
article

Milwaukee Brewers home opener; what you need to know

The Milwaukee Brewers return to American Family Field for the 2025 home opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 31. You can watch the game only on FOX6 – and the first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Hicklen also appeared in six games with the Kansas City Royals in 2022.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

Milwaukee BrewersSports