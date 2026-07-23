Milwaukee Brewers superfan; 87-year-old meets Christian Yelich

The Brief An 87-year-old Milwaukee Brewers superfan met her favorite player, Christian Yelich. Holly Bilda, a CNA at Elizabeth Residence in New Berlin, organized the special surprise. Yelich presented the fan with a signed baseball and signed her jersey before Wednesday's game.



It's never too late to meet your hero. An 87-year-old Milwaukee Brewers superfan found that out on Wednesday, July 22.

Brewers superfan meets "Yeli"

What they're saying:

"He is just a special guy," said Reggie Bailey, a Brewers superfan.

When it comes to Brewers baseball, Bailey's fandom is toward the top.

Reggie Bailey meets Christian Yelich

"I actually met him and talked to him," Bailey said.

Passion for the game

Dig deeper:

From the decorations in her room to the shirt on her back, you can see her passion for the game and one player in particular is huge. Lately, it's grown even more. Before Wednesday's game against the Mets, Reggie got to meet her favorite, Christian Yelich.

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"How are you?" Yelich said. "It’s nice to meet you. I got you a ball too. For you!"

Trip to the ballpark

What we know:

It's a surprise that was about a month in the making, thanks to Holly Bilda.

"She is the biggest Brewers fan I know," said Bilda, a CNA at Elizabeth Residence in New Berlin where Reggie lives.

Bilda organized the trip to the ballpark and the special meet-and-greet.

"It’s something she loves and we love to support that love," Bilda said.

Reggie got a signed ball and Yelich signed her jersey. She said she even tried to set Yelich up with her granddaughter.

"He told me that he’s got a girlfriend," Bailey said.

That may have been the only disappointment of the day. For Reggie, meeting Yelich meant everything. It's a moment she'll never forget.

"Yeah, forever. For sure," Bailey said.

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The Brewers took home the win on Wednesday. Yelich had a big game with a triple and two RBIs.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.