Milwaukee Brewers sign Rowdy Tellez, non-tender Vogelbach

article

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed first baseman Rowdy Tellez while non-tendering first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.

Vogelbach, an All-Star in 2019 while playing for Seattle, hit .219 with a .349 on-base percentage, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 93 games this past season. His playing time dipped late in the season after the Brewers acquired Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tellez, 26, went .272 with seven homers, 28 RBIs and an .814 OPS in 56 games with Milwaukee. He also homered twice in the Brewers' National League Division Series loss to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Before coming to Milwaukee, Tellez hit .209 with four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games with Toronto in 2021.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In another move Tuesday, the Brewers non-tendered reliever John Curtiss, who tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

The Brewers tendered contracts to catcher Omar Narváez, shortstop Willy Adames, Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, infielder Luis Urías and pitchers Josh Hader, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer and Brandon Woodruff.