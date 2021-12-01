Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Brewers sign Rowdy Tellez, non-tender Vogelbach

By AP author
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have signed first baseman Rowdy Tellez while non-tendering first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.

Vogelbach, an All-Star in 2019 while playing for Seattle, hit .219 with a .349 on-base percentage, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 93 games this past season. His playing time dipped late in the season after the Brewers acquired Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tellez, 26, went .272 with seven homers, 28 RBIs and an .814 OPS in 56 games with Milwaukee. He also homered twice in the Brewers' National League Division Series loss to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Before coming to Milwaukee, Tellez hit .209 with four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games with Toronto in 2021.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In another move Tuesday, the Brewers non-tendered reliever John Curtiss, who tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

The Brewers tendered contracts to catcher Omar Narváez, shortstop Willy Adames, Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, infielder Luis Urías and pitchers Josh Hader, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer and Brandon Woodruff.

Milwaukee Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins to help with frontcourt depth
article

Milwaukee Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins to help with frontcourt depth

DeMarcus Cousins will attempt to boost a Milwaukee Bucks frontcourt that’s missing injured center Brook Lopez.

Packers' De’Vondre Campbell on COVID-19/reserve list
article

Packers' De’Vondre Campbell on COVID-19/reserve list

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday, Nov. 30 the team has placed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Packers RB Aaron Jones talks bye week plans, final five weeks

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers RB Aaron Jones, who talked about his bye week plans and what to expect in the final few weeks.