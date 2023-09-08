Expand / Collapse search

Brewers rally past Yankees, Monasterio doubles twice

By Larry Fleisher
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

The Brewers celebrate after defeating the Yankees on Sept. 8. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - William Contreras hit a go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame rookie Jasson Domínguez's fourth homer to drop the New York Yankees back below .500 with an 8-2 victory on Friday night.

Milwaukee opened a three-game NL Central lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

Playing a week after his major league debut, Domínguez put the Yankees ahead 2-0 with a two-run homer in the second off Colin Rea. The 20-year-old became the youngest player since at least 1901 to homer four times in his first seven games.

Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the fourth off Luis Severino, who left an inning later with an injured left side.

Andruw Monasterio doubled against Jhony Brito (6-7) leading off the eighth, Contreras singled off Jonathan Loáisiga for a 3-2 lead and Carlos Santana added an RBI single.

Andrew Monasterio added a two-run double off Greg Weissert in a three-run eighth that included another Santana run-scoring single.

New York (70-71) lost its second straight following a five-game winning streak and trails Toronto, Texas and Boston for the AL's final wild card. The Yankees went 1 for 12 with runners on base.

Milwaukee had nine of its 15 hits in the seventh and eighth innings. Before the game, several Brewers players watched the Cubs’ 1-0 loss to Arizona on clubhouse televisions.

After allowing a leadoff single to Brice Turang in the fifth, Severino dropped his glove in front of the mound, doubled over in pain and walked around the mound. The 29-year-old right-hander was holding his left side near his oblique.

Eligible for free agency after this season, Severino is 4-8 with an 6.65 ERA. He did not make his season debut until May 21 because of a strained latissimus dorsi muscle.

Web gem

In the second, rookie center fielder Sal Frelick made a leaping catch to rob Jake Bauers of a potential double.

Racing to his right from his position in front of Monument Park, Frelick leapt near the 385-foot sign in front of the Yankee bullpen in right-center and completed the catch.

Trainer's room

Brewers: Adrian Houser (right elbow), who can be activated Tuesday, will throw a bullpen session this weekend.

Yankees: RHP Albert Abreu (right hamstring strain) was placed on the injured list. LHP Nick Ramirez recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Up next

New York RHP Michael King (4-5, 2.88 ERA) opposes Milwaukee LHP Wade Miley (7-4, 3.33) on Saturday. Before the game, the Yankees will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 125-win 1998 team and former captain Derek Jeter will make his first appearance at Old-Timers’ Day.