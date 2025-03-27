Opening Day: Brewers fall to Yankees, Capra hits 1st MLB home run

article

The Brief The Brewers lost to the Yankees 4-2 on Opening Day. Vinny Capra started at third base for Milwaukee and hit his first MLB home run. The Brewers loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth but couldn't complete the late comeback.



Austin Wells became the first catcher to hit a leadoff homer on opening day, Anthony Volpe also went deep and the New York Yankees began their AL pennant defense by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday.

By the numbers:

Carlos Rodón (1-0), starting because of ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending elbow injury, allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Rodón got 13 swing and misses, including nine on sliders.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Devin Williams, an All-Star closer acquired from Milwaukee in December, loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth on two hits and a walk. He gave up Brice Turang's sacrifice fly, then struck out Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich for the save.

Chourio fanned five times, two more than his previous high.

Featured article

Wells put the Yankees ahead when he sent a 2-0 fastball into the right-field short porch against Freddy Peralta (0-1) – it would not have been out of any other big league ballpark.

Volpe homered in the second, Aaron Judge added an RBI single off third base in the seventh and Cody Bellinger followed with a sacrifice fly that made it 4-1 in his Yankees debut.

Vinny Capra hit his first big league homer in the third for Milwaukee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

New York's lineup included just four starters from World Series Game 5: Judge, Wells, Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cole appeared for pregame introductions, his right arm in a sling following Tommy John surgery on March 11.

A moment of silence was held for Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, who died Friday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee wore a patch on the left sleeve honoring broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died Jan. 16 at age 90.

Dig deeper:

Brewers rookie Isaac Collins pinch hit with the bases loaded in the sixth and in a nine-pitch at-bat grounded into an inning-ending forceout against Tim Hill.

New York hadn’t had a catcher hit leadoff in 19,451 games – 19,014 in the regular season and 437 in the postseason – according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

What's next:

LHP Max Fried makes his Yankees debut Saturday and Nestor Cortes his Brewers debut in his return to New York. Cortes dyed his hair blond on Wednesday.