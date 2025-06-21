Expand / Collapse search

Brewers shut out Twins, Jose Quintana crisp in win

By Mike Cook
Published  June 21, 2025 4:04pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
Jose Quintana pitches against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, June 21. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers beat the Twins 9-0 on the road Saturday afternoon.
    • Jose Quintana allowed three hits over six shutout innings for Milwaukee.
    • With the win, the Brewers moved to a season-high seven games over .500.

MINNEAPOLIS - Jose Quintana pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-0 on Saturday.

By the numbers:

Isaac Collins had two hits and three RBIs for Milwaukee in its third consecutive win. Brice Turang had two hits and scored two runs.

The Brewers improved to 6-2 in their last eight games and moved a season-high seven games over .500 at 42-35.

The Twins had four hits in their eighth loss in nine games. They lost 17-6 in the series opener on Friday.

The game was played under an excessive heat warning. The feels-like temperature reached 105 degrees with little breeze.

Quintana (5-2) struck out four and walked one. Grant Anderson pitched an inning before Aaron Ashby finished the shutout for the Brewers.

Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4) allowed four runs, three earned, and four hits in six innings.

Milwaukee scored two runs in each of the first two innings. Turang hit a sacrifice fly in the first, and Christian Yelich's RBI single made it 4-0 in the second.

Harrison Bader misplayed a flyball that allowed Turang to score the first of three Milwaukee runs in the eighth.

Caleb Durbin beat a throw to second base that could have potentially started a double play in the second inning. Instead, Milwaukee had the bases loaded with nobody out.

Minnesota's Brooks Lee grounded out three times, ending his career-best 19-game hitting streak. It was the longest active streak in the majors.

What's next:

Right-hander Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.46 ERA) starts for Milwaukee on Sunday against Minnesota right-hander David Festa (1-1, 4.78 ERA).

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

