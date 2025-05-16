Brewers lose to Twins, shut out for 3rd time in 4 games

article

The Brief The Brewers lost to the Twins 3-0 on Friday night. Milwaukee was shut out for the third time in four games. Chad Patrick allowed three runs in six innings for the Brewers.



Joe Ryan allowed two hits and struck out nine in six innings, and the Minnesota Twins extended their streak of holding opponents scoreless to 24 innings while winning their 12th straight game, 3-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Ryan (4-2) walked one in a 99-pitch outing for the Twins, who haven't allowed a run since giving up six in the third inning of an 8-6 win at Baltimore on Wednesday. They blanked the Orioles 4-0 on Thursday.

Minnesota (25-20) was seven games under .500 when it began its winning streak. The Twins, who also won 12 in a row last season, became the first team to win a dozen straight in back-to-back years since Cleveland in 2016 and ‘17. Minnesota’s longest winning streak is 15 in a row by the 1991 team that went on to win the World Series.

Brock Stewart, Griffin Jax and Cole Sands closed it out – with Sands getting his second save – as the Brewers were shut out for the third time in four games.

Ty France and Kody Clemens had RBI singles in the first inning against Chad Patrick (2-4). The Twins added a run in the second on a double-play grounder.

Patrick allowed three runs in six innings.

Dig deeper:

Staked to a 3-0 lead, Ryan struck out the side in order in the second and again in the third.

Ryan has allowed two runs on 12 hits with 35 strikeouts and three walks over 25 innings in his last four starts.

What's next:

RHP Pablo López (3-2, 2.77 ERA) starts Saturday for the Twins against Brewers RHP Tobias Myers (1-0, 3.86).