Brewers blank reds, Rhys Hoskins homer the game's only run

Rhys Hoskins hit a 405-foot home run in the eighth inning to lift Milwaukee to a 1-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night for the Brewers fifth straight win and their ninth straight series win over the Reds.

Hoskins’ 20th homer came off reliever Tony Santillan (0-1), giving him a career-high 14-game hitting streak.

Milwaukee rookie Tobias Myers gave up three hits over 7 1/3 innings and struck out a career-high nine batters. Seven of his strikeouts were against the first three batters in the Reds order, Jonathan India, Elly De La Cruz and Tyler Stephenson.

Cincinnati’s Nick Martinez gave up one hit and struck out seven in seven innings, his longest outing of the season. He pitched five shutout innings in his previous start, at Miami, his eighth start of the season.

Both starters had a no-hitter until giving up a two-out single in the fourth inning. Neither allowed a runner past first base.

Joel Payamps (2-5) pitched in the eighth inning to earn the win.

Devin Williams, who returned from the injury list July 28, pitched the ninth inning, striking out all three batters he faced. He earned his first save of the season.

The NL Central-leading Brewers had scored 42 runs in their four previous games, including a three-game sweep in Atlanta.

The three-game series ends with Cincinnati going with LHP Nick Lodo (9-4, 3.93 ERA). Milwaukee didn't announce a starter.