Brewers beat Reds; Adames, Turang homers spark offense

article

Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his fourth homer in four games and the Milwaukee Brewers again capitalized on a fast start while defeating the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Brice Turang also homered and Aaron Civale (3-8) allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings to earn his first win in exactly four months. Civale, who came to Milwaukee in a July 3 trade with Tampa Bay, had gone 0-7 in his last 19 starts.

For the second straight game, Milwaukee took an 8-0 lead by scoring three runs in each of the first two innings and two more in the third. The Brewers had followed the same formula Thursday afternoon in a 16-7 victory in Atlanta that completed a three-game sweep of the Braves.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Adames got things started by sending a 1-2 pitch from Carson Spiers (4-4) into the second deck of the right-field seats with two outs in the first inning. The 391-foot blast was the 21st of the season for Adames, who went deep twice on Tuesday and once Thursday.

This was Adames’ ninth three-run homer of the year, setting a franchise single-season record in that category.

Featured article

Adames nearly homered again in the fifth, hitting a fly that left fielder Spencer Steer caught in front of the wall.

In the second inning, Joey Ortiz hit an RBI double before Turang sent a drive over the wall in left-center for his seventh homer of the season, and first since June 30.

After William Contreras hit a leadoff single in the third, Sal Frelick delivered a one-out sinking liner that got past center fielder TJ Friedl’s diving attempt for a run-scoring triple. Rhys Hoskins then sent an RBI single through a drawn-in infield to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, matching a career high.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Brewers went hitless after the third inning, but still won comfortably thanks to that sizzling start.

Civale held Cincinnati scoreless until Steer led off the seventh inning with a drive over the left-field wall. Stuart Fairchild greeted Nick Mears with a two-run shot to left-center later in the seventh.

Civale worked 6 1/3 innings and struck out five while giving up two runs, five hits and two walks. Spiers struck out seven in five innings, but allowed eight runs, seven hits and four walks.

Trainer's room

Brewers: RHP Trevor Megill (lower back) will throw a bullpen session Saturday. ... LHP Bryan Hudson (left oblique) is expected to have at least one more rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Nashville.

Up next

RHP Nick Martinez (6-5, 3.43 ERA) starts for the Reds and RHP Tobias Myers (6-5, 3.02) pitches for the Brewers as this three-game series continues Saturday.