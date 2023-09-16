Brewers beat Nationals, Mark Canha belts tiebreaking grand slam

article

Mark Canha hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Kyle Finnegan with two outs in the eighth inning and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Saturday night.

The Brewers bounced back after blowing a four-run lead and won for the 13th time in their last 15 home games.

Washington had rallied to tie the game on Jake Alu’s two-out bloop hit off Joel Payamps (6-4) in the top of the eighth after trailing 5-1 in the sixth against All-Star Corbin Burnes.

The Brewers responded in the bottom half of the inning.

Tyrone Taylor started the rally with a one-out double off Finnegan (7-5). Sal Frelick followed with an infield single, though shortstop CJ Abrams’ diving stop prevented Taylor from advancing. One out later, Carlos Santana fell behind 1-2 in the count before working his way to a walk that loaded the bases.

Canha then sent a first-pitch splitter into the left-field stands for his second career grand slam.

Taylor also homered for Milwaukee. Frelick and Canha each went 3 for 5.

Luis García hit a solo shot and Joey Meneses went 3 for 5 for Washington.

Burnes was making his first appearance since pitching eight innings of no-hit ball Sunday in a game the Brewers eventually lost 4-3 to the New York Yankees in 13 innings. After breezing for much of the night, Burnes allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in the sixth as the Nationals got back into the game.

Meneses and Carter Kieboom hit two-out RBI singles to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 5-3, then Luis García drew a bases-loaded walk to get the Nationals within one run. Third-base umpire Brian O’Nora ruled that García checked his swing on a low 3-2 pitch.

Washington’s tying rally in the eighth began with Meneses’ leadoff single. Michael Chavis, who pinch-ran for Meneses, advanced to third on García’s two-out single to right and scored on Alu’s single to left.

Trainer's room

Brewers OF Christian Yelich, who had missed six straight games with a sore lower back before returning Friday night, was out of the starting lineup again Saturday. "Essentially, just watching him play yesterday and talking to him this afternoon when he came in, I just don't think we're at 100% yet," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before the game. "I think we should wait till we get there. And so we'll see when that is. I'm hopeful and optimistic that it's soon. We didn't see it yesterday, and so we'll just play it day by day from here on out."

Up next

RHP Patrick Corbin (10-13, 5.13 ERA) starts for Washington and RHP Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.93) pitches for Milwaukee as the Brewers attempt to complete the three-game sweep.