Brewers beat Marlins, Yelich scores go-ahead run on Chourio double

Christian Yelich scored the go-ahead run all the way from first on a double by Jackson Chourio in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Yelich singled leading off the eighth against Cade Gibson (2-4) and Chourio followed with his hit to help the Brewers win for the 10th time in 14 games.

Aaron Ashby (1-0) retired all seven batters he faced for the win. Trevor Megill gave up a two-out single to Xavier Edwards before issuing a nine-pitch walk to Jesús Sánchez, but he struck out Otto Lopez swinging for his 19th save in 22 opportunities.

Caleb Durbin had an RBI single in the third and scored on a two-run single by Joey Ortiz to give Milwaukee a 5-2 lead.

Connor Norby hit his fifth home run to cut it to 5-3 in the Miami fourth.

Sánchez hit his fourth triple with one out in the fifth and Lopez followed with his ninth home run to tie it 5-5. Priester allowed five runs – four earned – on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Lopez had an RBI groundout to put Miami up 1-0 in the first.

Durbin had a one-out single off Sandy Alcantara in the third and Ortiz walked. Sal Frelick tied it with a sacrifice fly and William Contreras doubled for a 2-1 lead.

Throwing errors by Priester and second baseman Brice Turang allowed the tying run to score in Miami's third.

Alcantara allowed five runs on five hits in six innings.

Dig deeper:

Chourio drove in the winning run with his 23rd double. That ties him with the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman for second in the NL behind the Mets' Pete Alonso with 25

Durbin stole two bases to give the Brewers 101 on the season.

What's next:

Brewers RHP Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.51 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Marlins RHP Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.42).