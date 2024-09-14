Expand / Collapse search

Brewers top Diamondbacks; Adames, Contreras combine for 9 RBIs

By David Brandt
Published  September 14, 2024 10:23pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

Willy Adames celebrates with Blake Perkins after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Willy Adames hit a grand slam as part of a two-homer night, Garrett Mitchell added a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 15-8 on Saturday.

Milwaukee's magic number to win the NL Central is down to 3. The Brewers will go for the three-game sweep Sunday.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Arizona (82-66) still has sole possession of the second NL wild-card spot, but is just one game ahead of the Atlanta Braves (81-67) and the New York Mets (81-67) with 14 games to play.

Milwaukee's Tobias Myers (8-5) gave up four runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out three.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the first on William Contreras' sacrifice fly that score Brice Turang, who reached on a leadoff walk. They kept their advantage when Sal Frelick robbed Corbin Carroll of a solo homer, leaping to reach over the fence and make the catch.

Featured

Brewers' unofficial mascot Hank 'The Ballpark Pup' passes away
article

Brewers' unofficial mascot Hank 'The Ballpark Pup' passes away

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Hank "the Ballpark Pup," the team’s unofficial mascot, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Milwaukee scored seven runs in the second inning, all with two outs.

D-backs right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (9-9) retired the first two batters of the second before the next seven batters reached base. Turang and Jackson Chourio hit back-to-back RBI singles, Contreras walked to load the bases, Garrett Mitchell walked to force in a run and then Adames launched a sweeper into the left field seats for an 8-0 lead.

The homer ended Pfaadt’s outing after 1 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and walked three. The 25-year-old has struggled over his past four outings, giving up 28 runs, including 24 earned, over 15 2/3 innings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Brewers had a 13-0 lead in the sixth inning.

Adames had five RBIs, pushing his NL leading total to 107. Mitchell reached base five times, including three walks. Contreras hit a two-run homer in the ninth to make it 15-8.

Arizona's Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs. Geraldo Perdomo had a two-run double and Josh Bell added a two-run single.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA) to the mound Sunday against LHP DL Hall (1-1, 4.01 ERA)