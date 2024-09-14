Brewers top Diamondbacks; Adames, Contreras combine for 9 RBIs

article

The Brief The Brewers beat the Diamondbacks 15-8 in Phoenix on Saturday night. Milwaukee scored seven runs in the second inning, all with two outs. Willy Adames hit a grand slam, part of a two-homer night. Garrett Mitchell and William Contreras also hit home runs.



Willy Adames hit a grand slam as part of a two-homer night, Garrett Mitchell added a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 15-8 on Saturday.

Milwaukee's magic number to win the NL Central is down to 3. The Brewers will go for the three-game sweep Sunday.

Arizona (82-66) still has sole possession of the second NL wild-card spot, but is just one game ahead of the Atlanta Braves (81-67) and the New York Mets (81-67) with 14 games to play.

Milwaukee's Tobias Myers (8-5) gave up four runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out three.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the first on William Contreras' sacrifice fly that score Brice Turang, who reached on a leadoff walk. They kept their advantage when Sal Frelick robbed Corbin Carroll of a solo homer, leaping to reach over the fence and make the catch.

Milwaukee scored seven runs in the second inning, all with two outs.

D-backs right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (9-9) retired the first two batters of the second before the next seven batters reached base. Turang and Jackson Chourio hit back-to-back RBI singles, Contreras walked to load the bases, Garrett Mitchell walked to force in a run and then Adames launched a sweeper into the left field seats for an 8-0 lead.

The homer ended Pfaadt’s outing after 1 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and walked three. The 25-year-old has struggled over his past four outings, giving up 28 runs, including 24 earned, over 15 2/3 innings.

The Brewers had a 13-0 lead in the sixth inning.

Adames had five RBIs, pushing his NL leading total to 107. Mitchell reached base five times, including three walks. Contreras hit a two-run homer in the ninth to make it 15-8.

Arizona's Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs. Geraldo Perdomo had a two-run double and Josh Bell added a two-run single.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA) to the mound Sunday against LHP DL Hall (1-1, 4.01 ERA)