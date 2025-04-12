Brewers blank Diamondbacks 7-0, Quintana throws 7 scoreless innings

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers topped the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Friday, April 11, 2025. Left-hander José Quintana threw seven scoreless innings in his Brewers debut.



José Quintana threw seven scoreless innings in his Brewers debut, leading Milwaukee to a 7-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, April 11, 2025.

The veteran left-hander gave up just four hits and faced the minimum through the first six innings, coaxing double-play grounders in the first two innings and picking off Jake McCarthy at first in the third.

Quintana (1-0) signed with Milwaukee in early March, putting him behind schedule in spring training. The 36-year-old started the season in the minors to continue his preparation and looked sharp in his first big league outing of the year.

By the numbers:

He struck out two, walked none and threw just 80 pitches. Miluwakee has won four of its past five.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Sal Frelick had an RBI double in the fourth to push the Brewers ahead 1-0.

Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio led off the fifth with back-to-back singles and moved up a base after a passed ball by Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno. Turang scored on Christian Yelich's groundout and Chourio came home on a sacrifice fly by William Contreras to make it 3-0.

Turang, who was 3 for 4, had a two-run single in a four-run ninth as the Brewers pushed their lead to 7-0.

D-backs lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) gave up three runs, including two earned, and five hits with two walks over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Key moment

Frelick's well-placed double down the right-field line scored the first run for the Brewers.

D-backs first baseman Josh Naylor was playing in on the turf because he was expecting a bunt and Frelick smacked a bouncing grounder right past him.

Key stat

The Brewers are Quintana's eighth MLB team. He has also pitched for the White Sox, Cubs, Mets, Angels, Pirates, Cardinals and Giants.

Up next

The series continues Saturday when the D-backs send RHP Corbin Burnes (0-1, 5.79 ERA) to the mound. The Brewers will counter with RHP Chad Patrick (1-0, 2.45).