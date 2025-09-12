Brewers beat Cardinals, Quinn Priester wins 12th straight decision

article

The Brief The Brewers beat the Cardinals 8-2 at American Family Field on Friday. Quinn Priester won his 12th consecutive decision for Milwaukee. Christian Yelich hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning.



Quinn Priester pitched 5 1/3 strong innings to win his 12th straight decision and Christian Yelich homered as the major league-leading Milwaukee Brewers snapped a three-game skid by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Friday night.

By the numbers:

The Brewers have won the last 18 games in which Priester has pitched, a stretch that includes 15 starts and three performances in which he followed an opener.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Priester (13-2) carried a shutout into the sixth inning. He ended up allowing two runs and five hits while striking out five and walking one.

According to Sportradar, the last pitcher to win at least 12 consecutive decisions within a single season was Gerrit Cole, who won 16 straight with the Houston Astros in 2019.

Related article

The Brewers won in their return home after getting swept in a three-game series at Texas. The Cardinals dropped their fourth straight.

Yelich hit a two-run homer off Jorge Alcala in the seventh inning. His 28th homer of the year was a 432-foot blast off the center-field scoreboard.

The Brewers broke a scoreless tie with four runs in a third-inning rally that featured just one hit, on a bunt single.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Andre Pallante (6-14) started the inning by walking Jake Bauers and Caleb Durbin. After a bunt hit from Joey Ortiz loaded the bases, Pallante walked Sal Frelick to bring in one run.

Jackson Chourio then hit a sacrifice fly to right fielder Jordan Walker, who threw to the plate to try to retire Durbin. Walker’s throw instead hit the sliding Durbin in the back and rolled toward the Brewers dugout, enabling Ortiz to also score.

Frelick raced home from third on Brice Turang’s bouncer to first.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

Trailing 5-2, the Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh to put the potential tying run on first. Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby escaped the jam by getting Alec Burleston to hit a inning-ending grounder.

Priester has allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of his last 11 appearances, including each of his last five.

What's next:

Sonny Gray (13-8, 4.45 ERA) starts for St. Louis and Jacob Misiorowski (5-2, 4.09) pitches for Milwaukee on Saturday night.