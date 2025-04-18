Brewers hold off Athletics, Caleb Durbin has 2 hits in MLB debut

article

The Brief The Brewers beat the Athletics 5-3 at home on Friday night. Caleb Durbin doubled and singled for Milwaukee in his MLB debut. Bryan Hudson allowed two runs in the ninth before Trevor Megill got the final two outs for his second save.



Christian Yelich drove in three runs and Caleb Durbin had two hits in his major league debut to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 victory over the Athletics on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Freddy Peralta (2-1) threw 93 pitches and allowed seven hits in five shutout innings for the Brewers.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Jackson Chourio had an RBI double before scoring on a single by Yelich to put the Brewers up 2-0 in the fourth off Athletics starter J.T. Ginn (1-1).

Brice Turang had a two-out single, stole second and scored on a base hit by Yelich to make it 3-0 in the fifth.

Featured article

JJ Bleday drew a walk off Nick Mears and scored on a forceout by Gio Urshela to get the A's within two in the sixth.

Durbin led off with a single in the seventh and scored his first run on a groundout by Yelich.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Bryan Hudson allowed two runs in the ninth before Trevor Megill got the final two outs for his second save.

Ginn gave up three runs on four hits, pitching 4 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

Bryan Hudson issued a pair of walks before Brent Rooker doubled in a run to get MLB home run leader Tyler Soderstrom — with nine — to the plate as the tying run. Megill entered and retired Soderstrom on a sacrifice fly before striking out Shea Langeliers for the Brewers' third straight win.

What's next:

RHP Luis Severino (0-3, 4.01 ERA) starts for the Athletics against Brewers rookie RHP Chad Patrick (1-0, 1.76) on Saturday night.