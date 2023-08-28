Milwaukee Brewers postseason ticket opportunity; fans must act fast

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Aug. 28 a limited opportunity for fans to purchase 2023 postseason tickets to all potential action at American Family Field by placing a deposit on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan.

In addition to accessing the 2023 postseason contests played at American Family Field, fans who place deposits on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan will enjoy some of the best perks in baseball. These include top-flight seats for every game in their plan, ticket savings of up to 25 percent off the per-game price, and exclusive rewards and experiences.

A news release says there are several Season Ticket options for 2024, each coming with rights to purchase tickets to at least a portion of the 2023 Postseason. Fans who place a deposit for a Full-Season Ticket Plan will have the chance to purchase a full strip, which includes tickets for all 14 potential 2023 postseason games played at American Family Field, including every home World Series game. Fans who place a deposit on a 20-Game Plan will receive access to purchase tickets to each game from the Wild Card through the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers encourage fans to act on this offer now to secure their spot at American Family Field in October, as this is a limited time offer that is based on availability.

To learn more about gaining early access to 2023 postseason tickets at American Family Field, you are invited to call 414-902-HITS or visit brewers.com/SeasonTickets.