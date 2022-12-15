Brewers acquire Owen Miller, Mequon native, in trade with Cleveland

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Dec. 14 acquired infielder Owen Miller – a Mequon native – in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland will receive a player to be named later or cash.

"Owen is someone we are happy to add to our infield mix," Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. "He brings a combination of athleticism and versatility that helps enhance our depth across the diamond. And bringing home a hometown product is always a nice bonus."

Miller attended Ozaukee High School in Fredonia and was drafted out by the San Diego Padres out of Illinois State in 2018. He made his major league debut with Cleveland in 2021 after being acquired in a trade with San Diego the previous season.

In 2022, the 26-year-old Miller played in 130 games with the Guardians. He batted .243 with six home runs and 51 RBI. He started 159 games over the past two seasons, primarily at first and second base. He also started games at third base, shortstop and designated hitter.

Miller’s ability to play multiple infield positions could help the Brewers make up for the loss of utilityman Jace Peterson, who signed a $9.5 million, two-year deal with the Oakland Athletics this week.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.