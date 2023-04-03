Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the start of the 2023 season with a Home Opener against the New York Mets on Monday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

The Crew hosts New York for a three-game series (April 3-5) and a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (April 7-9).

Opening Day details below:

Ticket Availability

Limited tickets remain for the Home Opener with the last of Club holds released yesterday. Tickets remain for remaining homestand games against the New York Mets (April 4-5) and St. Louis Cardinals (April 7-9) and are available at brewers.com/Tickets, 1-800-933-7890 or the American Family Field Box Office. Fans should download the MLB Ballpark app to download game tickets, parking passes and access numerous other American Family Field information and entertainment features.

Parking Lots and Gates

Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased with game tickets and will be delivered digitally for fan convenience. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase passes in advance. Day of game parking – if space is available – can be purchased with credit card or cash payment. Parking lots on Opening Day will open at 10:10 a.m. CT (3 hours prior to game time) and ballpark gates will open at 11:10 p.m. (2 hours prior to game time).

National Anthem (takes place approx. 12:57 p.m.)

American Family Field favorite, 14-Year-Old Liamani Segura, will sing the National Anthem for the 2023 Home Opener. The Racine native began singing for the Brewers crowd at the age of 9 and now stars in the Disney+ series, "High School Musical: the Musical: The Series."

Drumline

Rufus King High School and the Milwaukee Hittaz will be featured as the opening day drumline for the Brewers.

Flyover

The World Famous B-1 Bomber provided by the 28th Bomb Wing out of Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota will perform a pre-game flyover.

Ceremonial First Pitch (takes place approx. 1:10 p.m.)

The Ceremonial First Pitch on Opening Day will be thrown by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force, Roger Towberman.

Festival Foods Play Ball Kid

Kyler Woodruff, daughter of Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard

The new restaurant and brewery opens to guests on Monday, April 3, ready to tap the newest brews unique to American Family Field. To celebrate, fans can receive a commemorative "Opening Day" aluminum cup with purchase of a beverage. Supplies are limited. The Barrel Yard will be open to all fans in attendance.