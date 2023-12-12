Milwaukee Brewers: Johnsonville owners buy minority stake in MLB team

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12. that Ralph and Shelly Stayer, owners of Johnsonville, LLC, the sausage company, purchased a minority stake in the MLB franchise.

Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio issued the following statement in a news release:

"The Stayers’ relationship with the Milwaukee Brewers spans many years. Whether it’s cheering on the Brew Crew as season ticket holders, sponsoring the team and its legendary Racing Sausages, offering their excellent Johnsonville sausage products to fans at American Family Field, or joining our efforts to give back to community causes, Ralph and Shelly are integrated into nearly every part of the Brewers family. We’re thrilled to welcome them to our ownership team, as well."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Ralph Stayer, owner of Johnsonville said in a statement:

"I can confirm that anything really is possible, including being a part of my hometown baseball team! Joining the Brewers’ ownership team is truly part of my ultimate American dream. Shelly and I are honored to be joining the Club."