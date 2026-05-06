Brewers Alumni Legends Game: Who's playing, how to attend and more

The Brief The Brewers announced an Alumni Legends Game at American Family Field. It comes after last season's sold-out Alumni Home Run Derby – an "instant classic." Several fan favorites, including Ben Sheets, are set to participate.



The Milwaukee Brewers will look to build on the success of last season's alumni home run derby with an Alumni Legends Game at American Family Field later this summer. Here's what we know.

What is the Alumni Legends Game?

The backstory:

The Alumni Legends Game will put approximately 30 former players on the field for a three-inning exhibition after an afternoon game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies.

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Dig deeper:

It is a continuation of American Family Field's 25th anniversary celebrations, which included last season's Alumni Home Run Derby. Keon Broxton won the sold-out event, which the team has described as an "instant classic."

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"The response to last year’s Home Run Derby was phenomenal; not only did the event sell out, the experience turned out to be a fan favorite among the many special 2025 highlights at American Family Field," Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement. "After the success of the Derby, we quickly pivoted to 2026 to build another alumni event around a Friday afternoon start. This Alumni Legends Game is a natural fit."

The Alumni Home Run Derby also caught the attention of other MLB teams. Schlesinger said a half-dozen MLB teams reached out after their alumni home run derby to get information on how well it had worked.

When is the game?

What's next:

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch scheduled for 3:10 p.m., on Friday, July 24. The Alumni Legends Game will start 15 minutes after the Brewers-Rockies game ends.

Who is playing?

What we know:

Ryan Braun, Yovani Gallardo, Geoff Jenkins, Mike Moustakas and Ben Sheets are among the players set to participate in the Alumni Legends Game, with a full list and rosters coming at a later date. A graphic the Brewers posted on social media also shows former All-Stars Jonathan Lucroy and Jeremy Jeffress.

"The Home Run Derby last year exceeded all my expectations – the energy in the packed ballpark was incredible," Braun said in a statement. "Events like this are really special. My family and I always love coming back to Milwaukee, and I’m excited to reconnect with our great fans and spend time with my former teammates again."

Former front office executives Doug Melvin and Gord Ash will serve as the "general managers," picking their rosters from the alumni list.

How do I get tickets?

What you can do:

All fans in attendance for the Brewers-Rockies game can stick around for the Alumni Legends Game. They will find several celebrations throughout the ballpark, including:

$2.50 12-ounce drafts and canned Miller Lite from gates open until first pitch: Drafts will be available at Field Level Barrel Bars, The Alley Bar, 3rd Street Market Hall Annex Bar and Terrace Level Bar, and cans will be available throughout the ballpark, including various concession stands and Marketplaces.

$2.50 brats from gates open until first pitch

Alumni photo opportunities

25% off select merchandise at the Brewers Team Store at the Home Plate and Left Field locations.

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Tickets are available through the Brewers' website, and fans can upgrade their experience with one of two theme night ticket options:

An Alumni Legends Game Theme Night special ticket includes a limited-edition bowling shirt and an autographed photo card from an Alumni Legends Game player.

A VIP ticket package includes a club level seat, a bowling shirt, an autographed photo card and a photo opportunity with an Alumni Legends Game player.