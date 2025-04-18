Milwaukee Admirals beat Wolves, secure Central Division title

article

The Brief The Admirals shut out the Wolves 5-0 in Friday's regular-season finale. With the win, Milwaukee clinched the Central Division title. The Admirals open the Calder Cup Playoffs at home on Thursday, May 1.



The Milwaukee Admirals beat Chicago 5-0 on Friday night. With the win, the team secured the AHL’s Central Division Championship for the second consecutive season.

Big picture view:

It is the first time since the team joined the AHL in 2001 that Milwaukee finished atop the division in consecutive seasons. The Admirals wrapped up the regular season with a record of 40-21-5-6 and 91 points.

This is the third division title for current head coach Karl Taylor and the eighth time since the Admirals joined the AHL in 2001 that they have accomplished the feat.

By the numbers:

The Ads picked up goals from five different players and Matt Murray stopped all 16 shots thrown his way to earn his fourth shutout of the season. Kieffer Bellows and Jesse Ylonen each posted multipoint efforts.

What's next:

As division champions, the Admirals will face the winner of the four/five-seed series in the Calder Cup Playoffs. If the postseason started on Friday, Milwaukee would take on the winner of Rockford-Chicago in a best-of-three series.

The Admirals will open the Calder Cup Playoffs with home games on Thursday, May 1 and Saturday, May 3.