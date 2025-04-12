Milwaukee Admirals beat Wolves, winning streak reaches 4 games

article

The Brief The Admirals beat the Wolves 5-3 at home on Saturday, their fourth straight win. The win kept Milwaukee two points ahead of Texas in the race for the division title. Matt Murray extended his personal winning streak to seven games.



Jake Lucchini, Ryder Rolston and Spencer Stastney all had a goal and an assist to guide the Admirals to their fourth straight win as they took down Chicago 5-3 on Saturday night.

Big picture view:

The win was the fourth in a row for the Admirals and kept them two points up on Texas in the race for the Central Division title with less than a week to go in the regular season.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

By the numbers:

In net, Matt Murray stopped 29 shots to extend his personal winning streak to seven games and grab his league-leading 27th win of the season.

The Admirals got on the board first via Lucchini’s 19th goal of the season 11:41 into the game. With the Ads on the power play, Lucchini’s shot from the top of the right circle snuck by the left pad of Wolves goalie Spencer Martin, who was screened in front by Cal O’Reilly.

Featured article

However, just 14 seconds later, Chicago tied it when Bradley Nadeau deflected a shot from Riley Stillman past Murray.

Playing his first game with Milwaukee in six weeks, Stastney regained their lead with his third goal of the year. The play started when Gregori Denisenko cut towards the high slot and left a drop pass for Stastney, who skated in and unleashed a snapper from the left circle to beat Martin blocker side.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Cole O’Hara scored his first professional goal in his first pro game as he and O’Reilly converted a pretty give-and-go play and O’Hara’s ensuing shot snuck past Martin to make it 3-1 with 2:26 to go in the second. With less than a minute to play in the sandwich stanza, Kyle Marino pushed the Ads' lead to three when he deflected a shot from Ondrej Pavel for his ninth of the year.

The Wolves made things interesting to start the third as they picked up goals from Ryan Suzuki and Skyler Brind’Amour 23 seconds apart to make it 4-3, but that’s all they could muster and Rolston sealed the deal for the Ads with an empty netter, his 14th goal of the season.

What's next:

The Admirals wrap-up the weekend with their penultimate home game of the regular season by hosting Rockford at 4 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced Saturday that the team will open the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with home games on Thursday, May 1, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 3, at 6 p.m.

Those games will be the first two in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. The Admirals' opponents and the dates and times of the remaining games in the series will be set shortly as the AHL regular season winds down.