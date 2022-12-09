Milwaukee Admirals shut out Hartford Wolf Pack

article

Milwaukee Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped all 22 shots thrown his way to pick up his first career shutout as the Ads topped the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-0 on Friday night, Dec. 9.

Markus Nurmi and Tommy Novak did the scoring for the Admirals, while Marc Del Gaizo assisted on both Milwaukee goals.

The win also snapped a brief two-game losing streak for Milwaukee as they improved to 2-1-0-1 on their season-long five-game road trip.

After a scoreless first period, Nurmi scored a power-play marker to put the Admirals up 1-0 at the 13:31 mark of the second. With less than 10 seconds to go in the man-advantage, Phil Tomasino found Nurmi in the slot – and he deflected the puck past Wolf Pack goalie Louis Domingue.

Tommy Novak gave the Admirals a two-goal advantage with his 10th of the season just 1:50 into the third period. With the teams playing 4-on-4, Keaton Thompson fed Novak looping up from the face-off dot. Novak continued his curl until he was between the wheels and fired a shot over Domingue’s shoulder.

That was all the offense Askarov and Admirals would need as they shut the door the rest of the way.

The Admirals wrap-up their road trip on Saturday night with their first-ever game against the Springfield Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. CT. Milwaukee’s next home game is Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. against Hartford.