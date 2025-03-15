Admirals lose to Wolf Pack, 6-game point streak snapped

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Wold Pack 4-2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The loss snapped Milwaukee's six-game point streak. The Admirals are back in action on Sunday, hosting the Rockford IceHogs.



With nearly 1,000 dogs in attendance for Sendik's Dog Day, the Milwaukee Admirals fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 in their first matchup of the season on Saturday.

By the numbers:

Despite a strong start, Milwaukee couldn’t overcome Hartford’s three-goal surge in the second period.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

With one minute left in the first period, Mark Friedman found a streaking Jesse Ylönen down the slot, and he buried it to open the scoring, putting the Admirals up 1-0. The goal was Ylönen’s tenth of the season and second as an Admiral.

Hartford tied it early in the second with a goal from Dylan Roobroeck. Later in the period, Roobroeck struck again, deflecting a shot from Connor Mackey to give the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead.

Featured article

Toward the tail end of the period, Mackey added to the lead with a shot off the zone entry, making it 3-1 Hartford.

The Wolf Pack extended their lead in the third when Lucas Edmond tipped in a shot to make it 4-1.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Admirals showed signs of life late in the period as Kyle Marino buried the rebound off a shot from Ryan Ufko, cutting the deficit to 4-2, but couldn't get another goal and the comeback fell short.

Big picture view:

The loss snapped a six-game point streak for the Admirals, who lost in regulation for the first time since Feb. 22. The Admirals' magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs dropped to six as Iowa fell in overtime to Mantioba.

What's next:

The Admirals are back in action on Sunday, March 16. They host the Rockford IceHogs at 3 p.m.