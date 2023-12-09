Milwaukee Admirals beat Iowa Wild in franchise's 3,600th game

article

Goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-1 win Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The game was the 3,600th for the Admirals since the team became a professional franchise in the 1977-78 season. The team has an all-time record of 1783-1375-110-142-190.

Askarov won his second straight game and improved to 6-1-1 in his career against the Wild.

The Admirals scored the first goal of the game at 6:04 of the first period. Joakim Kemell skated right to left, through the slot of the Iowa zone, and sent a pass to the right post. Denis Gurianov tipped it into the goal on his backhand for his eighth goal of the season. Kemell and Marc Del Gaizo were given assists. The goal was Milwaukee’s first in the first period of a game since Nov. 19 at Chicago, a span of seven games.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 2-0 with a four-on-three power play goal at 16:29 of the second period. Jordan Gross snapped a shot from the left circle over the right shoulder of Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt for his second goal of the season. It was Gross’ first power play goal of the season. Fedor Svechkov and Kemell earned the helpers.

Iowa scored on the power play at 5:03 of the third period when Jujhar Khaira deflected an Adam Beckman pass past the right leg of Askarov. That goal made the score 2-1 in the Admirals' favor.

Milwaukee’s Mark Jankowski scored a power play goal as he tapped in a loose puck from a Gurianov shot at 15:54 of the third period. It was Jankowski’s fifth goal of the season and second on the power play.

Egor Afanasyev scored an empty-net goal with :05 remaining to close the scoring. It was the tenth goal of the year for the Admirals forward.

Gurianov has goals in three straight games for Milwaukee and Kemell has a four-game points streak.

The Admirals road trip continues Dec. 15 at Manitoba. Milwaukee returns home to host the Wild Dec. 20.