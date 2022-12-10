Milwaukee Admirals shut out in loss to Sprinfield Thunderbirds

article

Devin Cooley was impressive in net for the Admirals, stopping 30 shots, but it wasn’t enough Saturday as Milwaukee was shut out for the first time this season in 2-0 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The game wrapped up a season-long, five-game road trip for the Admirals, who finished an even 2-2-0-1 over that stretch.

Springfield held the play early, recording the game’s first 11 shots before getting the game’s first tally when Matthew Highmore scored on the power play at the 6:07 mark.

The score would stay that way until 6:29 into the third period when the T-Birds took a two-goal advantage courtesy of a shorthanded marker, the first for or against the Admirals this season, by Jake Nieghbours.

The Admirals would press, but they were unable to solve T-Birds netminder Joel Hofer, who finished the game with 25 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Milwaukee will return to the friendly confines of UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena next Wednesday, Dec. 14 when they host to the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.