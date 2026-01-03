Milwaukee Admirals fall to Stars, earn point in shootout loss

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Stars 4-3 on the road Saturday night, Jan. 3. Both teams scored three goals in the third period, forcing overtime. Jake Lucchini scored two of Milwaukee's three goals.



The Texas Stars handed the Milwaukee Admirals a 4-3 shootout loss Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Big picture view:

The loss snapped the Admirals' two-game winning streak. The Admirals, however, did earn one point in the standings.

By the numbers:

In the shootout, the Admirals' first of the season, Oasiz Wiesblatt scored to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead. But, Texas shooters scored twice while the Admirals' second and third shooters were stopped, which gave Texas the victory. The Admirals haven’t won a game in a shootout since a 5-4, five-round shootout win over Chicago on April 12, 2024. Milwaukee is 0-7 in shootouts since that date.

Neither team scored a goal until the third period, when the teams combined for six. Texas got on the board first when Cameron Hughes scored at 0:53 to give Texas the lead.

The Admirals tied the game 0:16 later when Jake Lucchini, from his knees, deposited a rebound for his ninth goal of the season and the 100th of his American Hockey League career. Joakim Kemell and Andrew Gibson assisted.

Texas claimed a 2-1 lead with a power play goal at 2:53 when Harrison Scott slammed in a rebound off the post for his seventh goal of the season.

At 4:24 of the third, Milwaukee defenseman Andreas Englund was awarded a penalty shot, but he was denied by Stars goalie Arno Tiefensee.

Texas made it 3-1 when Curtis McKenzie tallied at 9:07. The goal was initially waved off by the referee for a kick, but a video review overturned the call.

Lucchini scored a power play goal at 11:50 of the frame to make it a 3-2 contest. His 10th goal of the season was assisted by Zach L’Heureux and Ryan Ufko.

At 13:35, Milwaukee’s Shawn Element scored his first as an Admiral with a shot from the goalmouth. Austin Roest and Isak Walther notched their first AHL points with the assists.

Goalie Magnus Chrona stopped 26 shots for Milwaukee.

What's next:

Milwaukee concludes its three-game road trip Sunday at Texas. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, Jan. 8.