Milwaukee Admirals fall to Stars, earn point in shootout loss
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars handed the Milwaukee Admirals a 4-3 shootout loss Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Big picture view:
The loss snapped the Admirals' two-game winning streak. The Admirals, however, did earn one point in the standings.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
By the numbers:
In the shootout, the Admirals' first of the season, Oasiz Wiesblatt scored to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead. But, Texas shooters scored twice while the Admirals' second and third shooters were stopped, which gave Texas the victory. The Admirals haven’t won a game in a shootout since a 5-4, five-round shootout win over Chicago on April 12, 2024. Milwaukee is 0-7 in shootouts since that date.
Neither team scored a goal until the third period, when the teams combined for six. Texas got on the board first when Cameron Hughes scored at 0:53 to give Texas the lead.
Featured
The Admirals tied the game 0:16 later when Jake Lucchini, from his knees, deposited a rebound for his ninth goal of the season and the 100th of his American Hockey League career. Joakim Kemell and Andrew Gibson assisted.
Texas claimed a 2-1 lead with a power play goal at 2:53 when Harrison Scott slammed in a rebound off the post for his seventh goal of the season.
At 4:24 of the third, Milwaukee defenseman Andreas Englund was awarded a penalty shot, but he was denied by Stars goalie Arno Tiefensee.
Texas made it 3-1 when Curtis McKenzie tallied at 9:07. The goal was initially waved off by the referee for a kick, but a video review overturned the call.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Lucchini scored a power play goal at 11:50 of the frame to make it a 3-2 contest. His 10th goal of the season was assisted by Zach L’Heureux and Ryan Ufko.
At 13:35, Milwaukee’s Shawn Element scored his first as an Admiral with a shot from the goalmouth. Austin Roest and Isak Walther notched their first AHL points with the assists.
Goalie Magnus Chrona stopped 26 shots for Milwaukee.
What's next:
Milwaukee concludes its three-game road trip Sunday at Texas. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, Jan. 8.
The Source: The Milwaukee Admirals provided this report.