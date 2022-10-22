Milwaukee Admirals lose home opener to Manitoba

article

The Milwaukee Admirals picked up goals from Mark Jankowski and Tommy Novak, but it was not enough as they dropped their home opener to the Manitoba Moose 5-2 on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Winger Luke Evangelista assisted on both of the Admirals tallies and now shows three points (1g-2a) in his past two games.

The Admirals controlled the play in the first-period, outshooting the Moose 13-5 through 20 minutes, but it was Manitoba who held a 1-0 lead after the first courtesy of a power-play marker by Declan Chisholm at the 10:51 mark.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Manitoba’s Jansen Harkins made it 2-0 just 26 seconds into the second, but Jankowski would halve the Moose lead with a power-play goal with just under five minutes to play in the sandwich frame. John Leonard started the play when he held the puck at the left dot and passed the puck to Evangelista in the slot. Evangelista immediately sent the puck to the right circle for a one-time by Jankowski that went over the glove of Arvid Holm.

The Admirals had a golden opportunity to tie the game with 2:48 to play in the second period when Philip Tomasino was awarded a penalty shot after he was hooked from behind unabated to the goalie. However, Holm was able to turn aside Tomasino’s attempt to preserve the Moose advantage.

Manitoba pushed their lead to 3-1 at the 2:31 on a Jeff Malott marker. However, Novak collected his second goal in as many games to pull the Admirals within a goal with just over 11 minutes to play in the game. Jordan Gross and Evangelista earned assists on the play.

Kristian Reichel gave the Moose a 4-2 advantage at 11:33 of the third period and they sealed things on Brad Lambert’s empty netter late in the third.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Yaroslav Askarov finished the game with 25 saves in net for Milwaukee, while Holm made 33 saves to pick up the victory in net for the Moose.

The Admirals continue their three-game homestand when they host the Texas Stars on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.