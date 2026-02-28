Milwaukee Admirals beat Moose, snap losing streak

article

The Brief The Admirals beat the Moose 6-2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee's six goals came from six different players. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Admirals.



Joey Willis scored a goal and dished out two assists for the first three-point night of his career as the Admirals pulled away to beat Manitoba 6-2 on Saturday night.

Big picture view:

Six different Admirals found the back of the net as the Ads snapped a four-game skid. In addition to Willis, Ryan Ufko and Isaac Ratcliffe had multipoint nights. Matt Murray stopped 22 shots to earn his 13th win of the season in net.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

By the numbers:

Cole O’Hara nabbed the only goal of the first period, scoring his 14th of the season 12:34 into the contest. Manitoba carried the puck through the neutral zone when O’Hara executed a perfect poke check and went in alone Moose goalie Thomas Milic before beating him five-hole.

Willis pushed the Ads lead to 2-0 when he found a loose puck in the slot and fired a wrister over Milic’s shoulder at 8:54 of the second period.

Featured article

The Moose cut Milwaukee's lead in half less than a minute later as Brayden Yager converted a two-on-one for his seventh of the season.

Fedor Svechkov would get Milwaukee a two-goal lead with a power-play marker as he cleaned up the rebound of an Ufko shot to the left of Milic and jammed it home for his third of the season.

After Tyson Empey scored for the Moose, Reid Schaefer responded for the Admirals with 3:28 to go in the second period. Ufko won a race to the puck and shoveled it up the boards to Shaefer who went two-on-one with Jake Lucchini before going bardown on Milic.

Kyle Marino and Ratcliffe each scored third-period goals as the Ads posted at least six goals for the first time since Jan. 8.

Milwaukee finished the night a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill and were one-for-three with the man advantage.

What's next:

The Admirals and Moose get right back at it tomorrow afternoon, facing off at 3 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.