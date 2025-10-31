Milwaukee Admirals fall to Monsters, earn point in OT loss

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Monsters 4-3 at home on Friday night. Ryan Ufko continued his hot offensive streak, scoring a goal and adding an assist. The teams are back at it again Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.



Ryan Ufko continued his hot offensive streak, scoring a goal and adding an assist, as the Admirals earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Ufko has scored a goal in four straight games and has 11 points in his past five contests, which includes four multipoint games. Jake Lucchini also chipped in a goal, his first of the season, and an assist in the contest, while Matt Murray made 36 saves in net for Milwaukee.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Admirals were down 2-0 12:12 into the game after Cleveland’s Luca Del Bel Belluz scored twice in a 4:17 span, but the Ads battled back with two of their own to knot the score at 2-2.

Lucchini got the Ads on the board when his initial shot from the right dot sailed wide and up the board where Ufko held the line. He passed back to Lucchini, who had moved into the slot, and ripped a shot past Cleveland goalie Ivan Fedetov.

Ufko found the back of the net 23 seconds into the second period as his shot from the right face-off dot sailed over Fedetov’s shoulder as an Admirals power-play was winding down.

David Edstrom gave the Admirals their first lead of the night 1:23 later as he picked up a shorthanded tally by collecting the rebound of a Reid Schaefer shot and depositing it into a wide open net for his second of the season.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

However, the Monsters evened things up at 3-3 as Jordan Dumais scored his first of the season at the 13:47 mark of the sandwich frame.

After a scoreless third period, Jack Williams won it for Cleveland when he scored at the 2:15 mark of the overtime session.

What's next:

The Admirals and Monsters get right back at it on Saturday night as they go for round two – 6 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.