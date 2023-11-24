Admirals fall to IceHogs in overtime, earn point

article

David Gust scored the overtime winner to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday at the BMO Center.

The loss was Milwaukee’s first in overtime this season (4-1).

Gust was able to slap a rebound of a Colton Dach shot into the net for his sixth goal of the season at 3:55 of overtime. The goal completed a 2-on-1 rush into the Admirals zone.

The game was without a goal until Rockford’s Dach scored at :29 of the third period. Dach was able to snap a pass from behind the goal past Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov for his fifth goal of the season.

The Admirals tied the game at 11:45 of the third frame. Jasper Weatherby won a face-off in the left circle and Keaton Thompson sent a wrist shot through traffic for his first goal of the season.

Askarov finished with 23 saves. Rockford goalie Drew Commesso stopped 32 shots for the win.

The Admirals return home to host the IceHogs Saturday, Nov. 25 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.