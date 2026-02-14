Milwaukee Admirals fall in Rockford, losing streak reaches 5 games

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the IceHogs 6-2 on the road Saturday. The six goals allowed tied the season-high for Milwaukee in a game. The teams are set for a rematch in Rockford on Sunday.



Dominic Toninato recorded four points to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 6-2 win over the Admirals on Saturday.

Big picture view:

The Admirals dropped to 0-4-0-1 in their last five games. The six goals allowed tied the season-high allowed by the Admirals in a game.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

By the numbers:

Toninato scored a goal and added three assists as the IceHogs moved within two points of the Admirals for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Rockford had a 2-0 lead after the first period on goals by Toninato and Taige Harding. Toninato’s came at 14:36 of the frame and Harding’s was scored at 19:25.

Featured article

The IceHogs took a 3-0 lead at :29 of the second period when Nick Lardis scored on the power play.

Milwaukee’s Cole O’Hara potted his 11th goal of the season from the right post when he converted a rebound at 5:39 of the second period. Jack Matier and David Edstrom picked up the assists.

Rockford scored another power-play goal at 9:10 of the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Gavin Hayes, camped in front of the Milwaukee goalie, swatted a puck out of midair into the net.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In the third period, Aidan Thompson’s goal at 2:38 gave the IceHogs a 5-1 advantage.

Milwaukee’s Reid Schaefer scored a five-on-three power-play goal to make the score 5-2. The goal, scored at 5:35 of the third, snapped a 0-for-25 stretch on the power play for Milwaukee. Zach L’Heureux and Jake Lucchini assisted.

Rockford’s Rem Pitlick closed the scoring at 7:46 of the third period.

What's next:

The Admirals and IceHogs meet again in Rockford on Sunday, Feb. 15. Milwaukee will return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Texas Stars on Wednesday, Feb. 18.