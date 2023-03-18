Milwaukee Admirals top Griffins to end homestand

article

Tye Felhaber scored the game-winning goal with just over five minutes to go in the game, while Devin Cooley made 25 saves as the Milwaukee Admirals took a 2-1 win over Grand Rapids on Saturday to wrap up a five-game homestand.

The win improved the Admirals' record to 34-20-3-2 and 73 points and ensured that the team would be in at least second place in the Central Division when the weekend ends. The victory for Cooley was his 13th of the season.

The Griffins got on the board first on Pontus Andreasson’s 10th of the season 5:15 into the game.

However, Zach Sanford knotted the score at 1-1 less than three minutes later when he finished a pretty passing play for his 12th goal of the year. John Leonard toe-dragged past a sliding Griffins defender and chipped the puck over to an open Sanford.

The score stayed that way until Felhaber’s goal with 5:16 to play in the game. The play started with a puck battle in the left corner of the Griffins' zone. Felhaber poked to the puck over to Navrin Mutter and then took a couple of short strides toward the goal. Mutter dished the puck right back and Felhaber’s quick shot surprised Grand Rapids goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and beat him five-hole.

Cooley and the Admirals defense held strong the rest of the way even though the Griffins pulled Nedeljkovic with 2:35 to play and had 43 seconds of 6-on-4 time to end the game.

The Admirals now hit the road for the rest of the month beginning with a rematch of the Griffins Sunday afternoon in Grand Rapids. The Admirals' next home game will be Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m. against Laval.