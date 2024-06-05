Admirals lose to Firebirds, playoff fate pushed to the brink

article

The Milwaukee Admirals dug themselves an early hole that was too much to climb out of as they dropped a 5-2 decision to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

With the loss, Milwaukee now trails in the series 3-0 and will look to stave off elimination in Game 4 on Thursday night at home. Milwaukee is a perfect 4-0 in elimination games this season and 12-3 under Karl Taylor’s tenure as team head coach.

The Firebirds scored three times in the first period, including just 31 seconds into the game when Cale Fleury completed a two-on-one. That was followed by goals from Ryker Evans at 9:03 and Ryan Winterton at 16:04, and they had a 3-0 lead after one.

Max McCormick pushed the Coachella lead to 4-0 just 94 seconds into the second with his fifth of the postseason.

Marc Del Gaizo got the Admirals on the board with his fourth of the post-season at 8:35 of the second period. The play started when Reid Schaefer sprung Wade Allison on a breakaway. Allison was denied by Coachella goalie Chris Driedger but maintained possession of the puck and fired to a crashing Del Gaizo, who knocked it in.

Fedor Svechkov pulled the Admirals within two with 3:35 to go in the second after Ozzy Wiesblatt was able to stop a Firebirds clearing attempt and then feed the puck to Svechkov who’s wrister from between the wheels beat Driedger over his left shoulder. It was his fourth of the playoffs as well.

However, that’s all the Admirals could muster the rest of the game and Jacob Melanson potted an empty-netter to seal it for the Firebirds.

Tickets for Thursday’s Game 4 are on sale now through the Admirals' website, in person at the Admirals' ticket office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave or over the phone at 414-227-0550.