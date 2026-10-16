World Series: Milwaukee Admirals reschedule game to avoid conflict
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals rescheduled a home game next week to avoid a conflict with the Milwaukee Brewers playing in the World Series.
Milwaukee Admirals schedule
Timeline:
The Admirals were originally scheduled to play at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday, Oct. 23. Team President Jon Greenberg said that game will now be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
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What you can do:
Tickets already purchased for the Oct. 23 date will work on Oct. 25. No further action is required from fans. The first 4,000 people through the doors will get a retro Admirals T-shirt.
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What they're saying:
"We’ve never been more excited to move a game than today so all of our fans, players, staff and coaches can cheer on the Brewers in game one of the World Series," Greenberg said in a statement. "Our ties with the Brewers run deep, beginning with our owner, Harris Turer, who is also a Brewers minority owner. Sports bring communities together, and we wish our partners at the Brewers all the best. Let’s Go Brewers!"
Dig deeper:
The Milwaukee Bucks were also scheduled to play their home opener on Friday night, Oct. 23. The team shifted the start time from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. to avoid conflicts with Game 1 of the World Series, which the Brewers will host at American Family Field.
The Source: The Milwaukee Admirals released information about the schedule change. FOX6 News referenced additional details about the World Series and the Milwaukee Bucks' schedule change.