The Brief The Admirals rescheduled a home game to avoid a conflict with the Brewers playing in the World Series. The World Series starts Oct. 23, and the Brewers will host the American League winner. The Admirals and Bucks have adjusted their schedules around Game 1.



The Milwaukee Admirals rescheduled a home game next week to avoid a conflict with the Milwaukee Brewers playing in the World Series.

Milwaukee Admirals schedule

Timeline:

The Admirals were originally scheduled to play at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday, Oct. 23. Team President Jon Greenberg said that game will now be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

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What you can do:

Tickets already purchased for the Oct. 23 date will work on Oct. 25. No further action is required from fans. The first 4,000 people through the doors will get a retro Admirals T-shirt.

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What they're saying:

"We’ve never been more excited to move a game than today so all of our fans, players, staff and coaches can cheer on the Brewers in game one of the World Series," Greenberg said in a statement. "Our ties with the Brewers run deep, beginning with our owner, Harris Turer, who is also a Brewers minority owner. Sports bring communities together, and we wish our partners at the Brewers all the best. Let’s Go Brewers!"

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee Bucks were also scheduled to play their home opener on Friday night, Oct. 23. The team shifted the start time from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. to avoid conflicts with Game 1 of the World Series, which the Brewers will host at American Family Field.