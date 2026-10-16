Milwaukee Bucks adjust home opener for Brewers World Series Game 1

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The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks home opener on Friday, Oct. 23, is moved to 3 p.m. in celebration of Brewers World Series Game 1 in Milwaukee The Brewers swept the Dodgers to win the NLCS and advance to the World Series on Thursday night, Oct. 15. The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.



The Milwaukee Bucks have shifted the tip-off time for their 2026-27 home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct. 23, moving it from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate the Milwaukee Brewers hosting Game 1 of the World Series that evening.

What they're saying:

"The Brewers’ return to the World Series for the first time in 44 years is a special moment for Milwaukee and sports fans across Wisconsin. Congratulations to the Brewers and the entire organization on this tremendous achievement, and we’ll be cheering them on as they begin their World Series run. The Bucks are proud to move our home opener to 3 p.m. in recognition of this historic occasion and thank the NBA for making this schedule change possible."

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Limited tickets are still available at www.bucks.com/tickets.

World Series

The Details:

The Brewers swept the Dodgers to win the NLCS and advance to the World Series on Thursday night, Oct. 15. The final score was 6-4.

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.

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