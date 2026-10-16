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Milwaukee Bucks adjust home opener for Brewers World Series Game 1

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks
Published October 16, 2026 10:24 AM CDT
Published October 16, 2026 10:24 AM CDT
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Milwaukee Bucks Fiserv Forum

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Bucks home opener on Friday, Oct. 23, is moved to 3 p.m. in celebration of Brewers World Series Game 1 in Milwaukee
    • The Brewers swept the Dodgers to win the NLCS and advance to the World Series on Thursday night, Oct. 15.
    • The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks have shifted the tip-off time for their 2026-27 home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct. 23, moving it from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate the Milwaukee Brewers hosting Game 1 of the World Series that evening.

What they're saying:

"The Brewers’ return to the World Series for the first time in 44 years is a special moment for Milwaukee and sports fans across Wisconsin. Congratulations to the Brewers and the entire organization on this tremendous achievement, and we’ll be cheering them on as they begin their World Series run. The Bucks are proud to move our home opener to 3 p.m. in recognition of this historic occasion and thank the NBA for making this schedule change possible."

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Limited tickets are still available at www.bucks.com/tickets.

World Series

The Details:

The Brewers swept the Dodgers to win the NLCS and advance to the World Series on Thursday night, Oct. 15. The final score was 6-4.

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.

Related

Brewers score: Milwaukee sweeps Los Angeles, heading to World Series
article

Brewers score: Milwaukee sweeps Los Angeles, heading to World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games to win the National League Championship Series and advance to the World Series!

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewe. 

 

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