Milwaukee Admirals preseason schedule for 2023-24 released

article

The Milwaukee Admirals announced on Thursday, Aug. 31 that the team will play a home-and-home set against the Chicago Wolves in pre-season action prior to the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Admirals lone pre-season home game will be on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena against the Wolves. Tickets for the game are $10 for kids 14 and under and $15 for adults and are available now visiting milwaukeeadmirals.com.

The following night the Admirals will return the favor and drive down I-94 for a return engagement at 7 p.m. at Triphahn Community Center in Hoffman Estates at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Admirals will open the regular season on the road in Chicago on Oct. 14 before opening the home portion of their schedule one week later on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.