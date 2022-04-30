Admirals' playoff opponent, schedule set for opening round

article

The Milwaukee Admirals will take on the Manitoba Moose in their opening Calder Cup playoffs series starting Friday, May 6.

The Admirals are back in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019 as COVID-19 prevented a potential long playoff run in 2020 and there were no Calder Cup Playoffs in 2021.

The best-of-five AHL Central Division semi-finals will start with two games at UW-Milwaukee Panther arena before shifting to Manitoba where it will finish:

Game 1, Manitoba at Milwaukee: Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Game 2, Manitoba at Milwaukee: Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m.

Game 3, Milwaukee at Manitoba: Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Game 4, Milwaukee at Manitoba: Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Game 5, Milwaukee at Manitoba: Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m.

The Admirals finished the regular season with a 39-28-5-4 record, good for 87 points, a .572 points percentage, and third place in the division. Manitoba, who still had one game remaining on Saturday night, has second place locked down and currently owns a 40-24-5-2 record, 87 points and a .613 points percentage.

This season, the Admirals went 5-5-2 against the Moose with a 2-3-1 record at home and a 3-2-1 mark on the road. Cole Schneider and Cody Glass tied for the team lead in scoring against the Moose as each posted five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

Individual tickets for games one and two are on sale now, starting at $8, and can be purchased on the Admirals website or by calling the Admirals' office at 414-227-0550.