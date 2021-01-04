Milwaukee Admirals opt out of 2020-21 AHL season due to pandemic

article

The Milwaukee Admirals announced on Monday, Jan. 4 that the team has opted out of the 2020-21 American Hockey League season. This is due to the financial and related implications caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer issued the following statement:

"We are disappointed that we will be unable to play hockey for the current AHL season. Unfortunately the prospect of playing the season without fans and the lack of any revenue was too difficult to manage. We look forward to getting back on the ice and welcoming our fans back to Panther Arena for the 2021-22 season. We continue to have a strong relationship with the Nashville Predators and the Wisconsin Center District, who have both been helpful and supportive during this time. In addition we would like to thank our fans and corporate partners for their backing and dedication and we look forward to working with them as we look ahead to the 2021-22 season and beyond."

While the team will not be playing this season, a news release said the Admirals focus turns to the 2021-22 campaign.

Information for current and prospective season ticket members will be available shortly at milwaukeeadmirals.com and via the team’s social media.