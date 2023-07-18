Milwaukee Admirals Garage sale; buy game-worn jerseys, sticks, more

article

The 2023 Milwaukee Admirals annual Garage Sale takes place will take place on Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20 at Panther Arena.

A news release says the garage sale will feature game-worn jerseys, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.

The sale runs Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for Full Season Seat members – and then 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for half season ticket members and Build-Your-Own-Plan holders who are on the Admirals365 Plan or paid in full.

On Thursday, the sale is open to the general public from 11 a.m. to 6 pm.

Fans should enter Panther Arena through the main doors off of Kilbourn Ave and proceed into the bowl area for the sale.

All items at the garage sale are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No items are available for sale before the garage sale begins.