Admirals fall to Chicago in Game 2

The Admirals find themselves in a must-win situation as they dropped an 8-2 decision to the Chicago Wolves in game two of the Central Division Finals and now trail in the series two games to zero.

The Ads will look to stay alive in the best-of-five series when they host the Wolves for Game 3 Wednesday, May 25, at Panther Arena.

The last time the Admirals trailed 2-0 in a best-of-five series was in the 2019 division semifinals against Iowa. Milwaukee was outscored 13-1 in the first two games but came back to win the next two on home ice to force a fifth and deciding game.

For the second time in as many games, the Wolves pick up an early goal as David Gust found a loose puck in the slot and lifted a backhand over the blocker of Milwaukee goalie Connor Ingram.

The Admirals tied the score with just over six minutes left in the opening frame on Jimmy Huntington’s fourth of the playoffs. The play started with a flurry of chances in front of Chicago goalie Alex Lyon, who staved off the first three attempts before Huntington was able to lift the puck over a prone Lyon.

However, just like in Game 1, the Wolves responded with a pair of goals before the end of the period. Gust got his second on the game at 15:10 and that was followed by an Andrew Poturalski deflection of a Jamieson Rees shot with 2:28 to go for a 3-1 advantage.

The second was 20 minutes of horrors for the Admirals as Chicago scored five times to turn their lead to 8-1.

Cole Smith earned the Ads' second goal of the game 61 seconds into the third period to bring the scoring to an end.