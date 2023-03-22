Milwaukee Admirals beat Toronto Marlies with shootout

article

Goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 32 shots and three more in a shootout to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-1 shootout win over the Toronto Marlies Wednesday at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Milwaukee won its third straight game. Askarov improved to 5-2 in shootouts this season and the Admirals moved to 7-2 when the game is decided in a shootout.

Milwaukee led 1-0 after the first period. The only goal of the frame came at 8:11. Roland McKeown’s slap shot from the right point was stopped. Cole Schneider had a chance at a rebound but that, too, was turned aside. The rebound from Schneider’s shot came to the slot where Joakim Kemell shot the puck into the goal for his first American Hockey League goal.

Boasting the league’s top power play, the Marlies scored the equalizer while on the man advantage at 6:19 of the second period when defenseman William Villeneuve blasted a shot from center point into the goal for his third marker of the season.

In the shootout, Askarov stopped all three Marlies shooters. Milwaukee’s first two shooters, Isaac Ratcliffe and Kemell, were stopped. Zach Sanford, the final shooter, scored to give the Ads the victory.