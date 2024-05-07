Milwaukee Admirals 2024-25 season opener scheduled for Oct. 19

article

The Milwaukee Admirals announced on Tuesday, May 7 that their home opener for the 2024-25 season will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Panther Arena.

In addition, the team also announced five more dates that will be home games for the team next year. Those dates include:

Friday, Dec. 27

Saturday, Jan. 25

Saturday, Feb. 8

Saturday, Feb. 22

Saturday, March 8

Game times and opponents will be announced later this summer when the complete American Hockey League schedule is released.

As for this season, the Admirals will look to stave off elimination in their best-of-five division semifinals against Texas as they host game three on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena. Games four and five, if necessary, will be Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 12, respectively.