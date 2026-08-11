Merrill's 2-run homer, Miller's 30th save propel Padres past Brewers 3-2

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The Brief The San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. San Diego has won 13 of its last 17 games. The Brewers have the best record in the majors and lead the NL Central by five games over the Chicago Cubs.



Jackson Merrill hit a two-run homer to center field in the seventh inning and Mason Miller earned his NL-leading 30th save to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Game recap

By the numbers:

With the Padres trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Ty France singled with one out and Merrill followed with his 19th homer on an 83 mph changeup from starter Logan Henderson (6-2). Merrill has nine homers since the All-Star break.

San Diego has won 13 of its last 17 games. The Padres remained a game out of the final National League playoff spot.

Henderson had won his last six decisions over seven starts before taking the loss versus San Diego. In 6 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs and five hits while striking out seven.

San Diego reliever Yuki Matsui (3-1) got the victory, pitching a scoreless seventh inning. Miller worked a scoreless ninth.

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The game ended when Brewers pinch-runner Brandon Lockridge was thrown out attempting to steal second base by Padres catcher Freddy Fermin.

Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich smashed a homer to left field in the second inning off San Diego starter Casey Mize to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

Mize pitched well in the no-decision other than giving up that homer. He lasted six innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out six.

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The Padres cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by France to left field. San Diego struggled to mount scoring opportunities versus Henderson until Merrill’s homer.

The Brewers have the best record in the majors and lead the NL Central by five games over the Chicago Cubs.

Up next

What we know:

Brewers LHP Kyle Harrison (9-2, 2.84 ERA) takes the mound in the second game of the three-game set Tuesday night against Padres RHP Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.07).